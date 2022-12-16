Blackstone’s Real Estate Fund for Wealthy Prompts SEC Queries, Investor Scrutiny

Steve Schwarzman’s Blackstone Inc. paved the way for private equity firms to pitch the everyday millionaire. Now, a flight of money from some of the industry’s retail funds is inviting scrutiny.

The $68 billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has been grappling with an increase in investors pulling money, particularly from Asia. Rival Starwood Real Estate Income Trust has also seen an uptick in withdrawal requests. In recent weeks, both of the real estate trusts limited redemptions.



That’s prompted the Securities and Exchange Commission to reach out to the firms, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified citing private information on the requests. The regulator is trying to understand the market impact and circumstances of the events, and asked how the firms met redemptions and if affiliates sold before clients, one of the people said. The inquiries aren’t any indication that either firm is under investigation or committed any wrongdoing.