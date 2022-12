In the next decade, millions of new cars will go electric and thousands of energy grids will switch to renewable sources. For many regular drivers and small business owners, this will mean an enormous, and very unpredictable, shift in their electricity bills.

Arcadia Power Inc. sees that as a golden opportunity. The company, based in Washington, DC, sells a software system that allows its customers — bigger companies like Ford Motor Co. and Salesforce.com Inc. — to get a single snapshot of what energy they use, how much they pay for it and where.