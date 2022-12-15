 Skip to content
Crypto

Binance Withdrawals Slow After Record Customer Outflows

  • Net flows remain negative, meaning more money left Binance
  • Investor confidence has been shook since FTX collapse
Bloomberg business news
Binance CEO Zhao Warns Bumpy Road Ahead to His Staff
By

Customer outflows from Binance’s cryptocurrency trading platform are slowing, according to blockchain data from two digital-asset analytics firms. 

The net outflow, the difference between the value of crypto coming into and leaving the exchange, was around $239 million in the past 24 hours, according to Nansen. The data excludes Bitcoin, which Nansen doesn’t track yet. That’s down from the daily average of $272 million over the past week. Binance has at least $60 billion in on-chain reserves, Nansen estimates. 

Copy Link