Trump Special Counsel Subpoena Shows New Grand Jury in Place Through March

Justice Department Special Counsel John L. “Jack” Smith’s latest subpoena shows the investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to undermine the 2020 election results is before a newer grand jury in place at least through March 2023.
A subpoena received earlier this week by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refers to a different grand jury than the one listed in document requests issued by the special counsel in November. Grand jury #22-5, which was impaneled May 18 and heard Jan. 6-related evidence through the fall, has expired, according to Lisa Klem, a spokesperson for the federal district court in Washington.