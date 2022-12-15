Rudy Giuliani Likely Committed Misconduct Over 2020 Election, DC Bar Panel Finds

Attorney disciplinary regulators recommended Rudy Giuliani be disbarred after a Washington, DC Bar committee announced a preliminary finding that he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule in pressing Donald Trump’s failed legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania.
The decision from the hearing committee on Thursday is tentative — it’s not final and could change as his case continues to wind through the bar association’s disciplinary process. But it’s a major initial setback for the former New York City mayor in his defense against a legal ethics complaint that carries potential discipline ranging from a warning to the loss of his license.