EU Leaders Urge Gas Price Cap Deal as Ceiling Level Remains Open

European Union leaders threw their weight behind a quick agreement on a natural gas price cap to put an end to months of political wrangling over an unprecedented intervention to contain the impact of an energy crisis.
The plan to step into the market, demanded by a group of member states as far back as the spring, has caused a deep rift among governments. At the last emergency meeting of energy ministers on Tuesday, countries made headway on the design of the cap but failed to reach a deal because of a German-led push to delay the decision until the next ministerial gathering on Monday.