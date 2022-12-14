 Skip to content
Green
Greener Living

US ‘Battery Belt’ Widens With $3.5 Billion Redwood Materials Plant

Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel is bringing the EV battery supply chain to South Carolina with what may be the biggest single investment in state history. 

Rendering for proposed 600-acre South Carolina battery materials operation.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Rendering for proposed 600-acre South Carolina battery materials operation.  

Courtesy Redwood Materials
By

From

With demand for electric cars soaring, America desperately needs a new battery supply chain. It appears to be coming. 

Redwood Materials Inc., started by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, said Wednesday that it will spend $3.5 billion to develop a 600-acre site in Charleston, South Carolina, to manufacture enough critical battery components to build more than a million electric vehicles a year. It’s the second announcement of that size in less than a month, following LG Chem’s plans for a materials plant in Tennessee.  

Copy Link