Politics

India Confirms First Border Clash With Chinese Troops Since 2020

  • Chinese troops were armed with clubs, Indian officials said
  • Soldiers from both sides were injured in Friday’s fighting

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the northeast Indian border state of Arunachal Pradesh last week, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament, officially confirming the first such encounter between the neighbors in about two years.

Troops from both sides “exchanged blows” on Dec. 9 after hundreds of Chinese soldiers transgressed into India’s side of the boundary, Singh said Tuesday. India has raised the matter diplomatically with Beijing and military commanders from both sides have discussed it.

