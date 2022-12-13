 Skip to content
China Braces for ‘Massive’ Covid Outbreak on Faster Reopening

  • Population needs to prepare for a large surge in infections
  • 60% of China may get Covid in wave: former CDC deputy chief
A message about epidemic prevention on a screen over a near empty road in Beijing, on Dec. 13.

China is warning it faces a steep surge in Covid cases as the country rapidly dismantles pandemic controls and embraces a faster reopening than some experts had expected.

The sudden move away from Covid Zero has left many people bewildered and a surge in infections is “surely unavoidable,” Zhang Wenhong, one of China’s top Covid advisers, wrote in an opinion piece published by Caixin on Tuesday. The country will likely see a large initial peak, followed by significantly weaker second and third waves, he wrote, citing the experience of other countries. 

