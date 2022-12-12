Chile Will Keep On With Fiscal Consolidation, Finance Chief Says

Chile’s government plans to continue with its fiscal consolidation efforts next year, when it forecasts that economic growth will start to accelerate, the country’s finance minister said in an interview.
Although Chile’s annual economic growth for the full year in 2023 will be lower than in 2022, the country will see an upward trend on a quarter-to-quarter basis, Mario Marcel said in a Bloomberg Television interview Monday. The government is focused on reducing debt levels, said Marcel who is in London to meet with global investors at an annual conference.