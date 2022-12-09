Erdogan to Float Turkmen Gas Supply Idea in Talks Next Week

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use talks with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan next week to revive an idea of bringing Turkmen natural gas via his country to Europe, senior Turkish officials said, but any solution would likely take years to implement.
The idea would be to carry the gas on ships to Azerbaijan and then pump it into the Southern Gas Corridor chain of pipelines connecting Azerbaijan with Europe via Georgia and Turkey, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.