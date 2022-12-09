Crucial F-35 Computing Upgrade Sees New Cost Overrun and Delay

Cost overruns on a project to upgrade Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 cockpit computer have risen another $236 million, nearly doubling the size of the original $712 million contract, US officials said.
The F-35 Joint Program Office said cost overruns on the project now total $680 million and that delivery of the first jet with the upgraded hardware and software would be pushed back several months from the planned completion date of July 2023. The original contract, from 2018, was valued at $712 million.