What Extreme Weather Events Are Doing to Global Insurance Markets

Heatwaves, droughts, hurricanes, floods... in a year of commodity shortages and supply chain disruptions, a host of extreme weather events have added stress to the system. So how do companies address the financial risks associated with these events? Catastrophe bonds and reinsurance markets have existed for a long time, but the more extreme the disruptions, the more these industries change. On this episode of the podcast, we speak to Steve Evans, owner and editor-in-chief of Artemis.BM, about recent developments, new types of insurance products and how financial markets are incorporating the effects of climate change.