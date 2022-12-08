NFL’s Washington Commanders Hid Sexual Misconduct, House Report Finds

A House committee report slammed the Washington Commanders football team for covering up sexual harassment and misconduct cases inside the organization for decades.
House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) released the report Thursday after 12 months of interviews and depositions with former employees. Beyond sexual misconduct, the report alleges that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was responsible for maintaining a toxic work environment. Snyder was a no-show at a committee hearing in June.