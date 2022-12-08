China Growth to Rebound on Covid Policy Change, Premier Li Says

China’s economic growth will “keep picking up” as the government implements the recent changes to Covid control policies, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday during meetings with the heads of global organizations.
China will “better coordinate Covid control and economic development, safeguard people’s health and maintain normal production,” Li told World Bank President David Malpass in a meeting in Huangshan, Anhui province on Thursday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. China’s growth will “steadily pick up” as the new polices are put into place, Li said, according to a readout of the meeting from the Chinese foreign ministry.