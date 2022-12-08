Blackstone’s $50 Billion Private Credit Fund Faces Its First Big Test

Blackstone Inc.’s $50 billion private credit fund fueled its rise into the biggest powerhouse in direct leveraged lending. But with some wealthy investors now pulling capital, nerves are on edge about what’s next for funds targeting affluent retail investors in the $1.4 trillion dollar market.
BCRED, a non-traded fund that’s been instrumental in transforming the leveraged finance markets, has had an incredible run since it was set up nearly two years ago, attracting billions of dollars each month. Investors need to be affluent — with either a net worth of $250,000 or an annual income and net worth of at least $70,000 each — and payoffs have been high, with the fund’s strategy of private lending to higher risk companies returning 8% since its inception.