The Biden administration is poised to ban federal buildings from using fossil fuels, adding the government’s heft to a growing electrification movement that has natural gas distributors on the defensive.
All new federal buildings would be required to be fossil-fuel free by 2030 under an Energy Department proposal announced Wednesday. The plan, which also applies to federal buildings that undergo renovation, would start in 2025 by mandating buildings reduce their on-site emissions associated with energy consumption by 90% relative to 2003 levels, the department said.