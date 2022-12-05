Sudanese Army, Political Groups Sign Initial Power-Sharing Deal

Sudan’s military and political groups signed a power-sharing agreement aimed at ending the crisis caused by a 2021 coup that battered the economy and derailed a rare push for democracy in the Horn of Africa.
Representatives including army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the pledge at a ceremony Monday in the capital, Khartoum. Under the deal, civilians will appoint a prime minister and cabinet for a two-year transitional period, potentially curbing the military’s near-total control of resource-rich Sudan.