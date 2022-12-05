 Skip to content
Investors Overseeing $5 Trillion Are Betting That an Economic Recession Can Be Avoided

  • Big money favors cyclical shares, a sign of growth confidence
  • Stance reflects faith in Fed’s ability to bring down inflation
Professional investors are loading up on bets that an economic recession can be avoided despite all the warnings to the contrary. It’s a dangerous bet -- for a variety of reasons.

Money managers have been favoring economically sensitive equities, such as industrial companies and commodity producers, according to a study from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on positioning by mutual funds and hedge funds with assets totaling almost $5 trillion. Shares that tend to do well during economic downturns, like utilities and consumer staples, are currently out of favor, the analysis shows.

