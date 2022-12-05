Rudy Giuliani Defends Failed Trump 2020 Election Challenge in DC Ethics Case

Rudy Giuliani “weaponized his law license” to try to undermine the US Constitution when he led a failed effort on behalf of Donald Trump to invalidate potentially millions of votes in Pennsylvania after the 2020 election, DC Bar authorities argued Monday.

Giuliani’s Washington law license is on the line as he faces allegations that he violated attorney practice rules by filing a “frivolous” post-election lawsuit in federal court that featured baseless claims of widespread fraud. One of former President Trump’s staunchest allies, Giuliani’s defense against the ethics complaint involves digging in two years later on his belief that there was evidence that the election was tainted by voter irregularities and fraud.