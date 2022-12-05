 Skip to content
Ex-DOJ Lawyer With Trump Experience Joins Manhattan DA’s Team

  • Matthew Colangelo has record of challenging Donald Trump
  • He will focus on the ‘most sensitive and high-profile’ cases
A former senior US Justice Department official with a record of challenging Donald Trump and his company has joined Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to focus on white collar investigations.

Matthew Colangelo, who previously served as acting associate attorney general at the Justice Department and also led New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil inquiry into Trump, will work on the office’s “most sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations,” Bragg said in a statement Monday.

