Apple Store Employees Chide Union in Rare Display of Pushback

Apple Inc. retail employees pushed back on unionization efforts at a location in St. Louis, with staffers saying they don’t want to be represented by the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, a labor group that recently attempted to organize the store.

According to a petition that workers are filing with the National Labor Relations Board, 66 of the store’s 90 employees -- nearly three-quarters -- have rejected the IAM, saying they “do not want to join the union and do not support the union in any manner.” The group of employees said they started collecting signatures opposing the union on Nov. 22. At the time, the IAM had been working to unionize the St. Louis Galleria store, but dropped its bid for a vote the following day.