 Skip to content
Business

Paris Reopens Airport Terminal Before 2024 Olympics

  • Terminal 1 revamp cost Paris airport operator €250 million
  • France’s Beaune says airports have a role in green transition
A duty free area in the newly-built extension of the Terminal 1.

A duty free area in the newly-built extension of the Terminal 1.

Photographer: Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images

Paris reopened its most iconic airport terminal as France prepares to welcome millions of visitors for the 2024 summer Olympics while the travel industry struggles to recover from the fallout of the pandemic.

Aeroports de Paris, which operates Charles de Gaulle airport, spent €250 million ($263 million) on works that lasted more than two years and created an additional 36,000 square meters of passenger space, ADP Deputy Chief Executive Officer Edward Arkwright told reporters on site during the reopening ceremony on Saturday.

Copy Link