Paris Reopens Airport Terminal Before 2024 Olympics

Paris reopened its most iconic airport terminal as France prepares to welcome millions of visitors for the 2024 summer Olympics while the travel industry struggles to recover from the fallout of the pandemic.
Aeroports de Paris, which operates Charles de Gaulle airport, spent €250 million ($263 million) on works that lasted more than two years and created an additional 36,000 square meters of passenger space, ADP Deputy Chief Executive Officer Edward Arkwright told reporters on site during the reopening ceremony on Saturday.