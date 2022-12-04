Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and 120 countries around the world.
South Korea to Order Fuel, Steel Truckers to Return to Work
OPEC+ Latest: Group Meets Against Backdrop of Uncertain Market
Geopolitical Rivalries Are Transforming the Contours of Trade
ECB’s Chance to Guide Rate-Hike Views Won’t Last Long
UK Interest Rate Should Peak Below 4.5% to Avoid Deeper Recession: BOE Official
Renault-Nissan Alliance Talks Continue as Uchida Heads to France
Delta, Pilots Reach Four-Year Deal With 31% in Pay Raises
Jumia Moves Top Bosses to Africa from Dubai in Profit Push
Elon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter Again
Iran Executes Four People Over Ties With Israel’s Spy Agency
Top EU Fraud Cop Turns Sights on Russian Sanctions Evaders, Billions in Tax Fraud
A £30 Million Hampstead Steal for a Billionaire With Style
China Oceanwide Has Potential Buyer for $1.2 Billion LA Project
Messi Scores, Argentina Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals
No. 4 USC Falls to Utah in Pac-12, All But Ending CFP Hope
The Tragedy of Avoidable Covid Deaths
Fighting Mental Illness Isn’t Enough to Stop Gun Violence
Protests Put Xi Jinping in Unfamiliar Territory
Can Duolingo Actually Teach You Spanish?
Ryanair, EasyJet Scale Back in Germany Over Airport Fees
11 Hours With Sam Bankman-Fried: Inside the Bahamian Penthouse After FTX’s Fall
Florida Lawmakers Review Ways to Restore Some Disney Privileges
UAW Presidential Race Heads Toward Runoff in a Rebuke of Leaders
Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru Unleashes Lava River in New Eruption
Harsh Weather May Delay Germany’s Plans For First LNG Terminals
A Swiss Mission for Architects: Hide That Housing Complex
Flu Hospitalizations Nearly Double Over the Last Week in the US
Federal Transportation Program Expands to Curb Crashes and Emissions
This Week in Crypto: BlockFi’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy (Podcast)
Crypto Feels the Wrath of FTX’s Demise Through Bankruptcies (Podcast)
Bankman-Fried’s Latest Crypto Advice Rings Hollow After FTX Failures
Arsalan Shahla
Four people found guilty of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service were executed in Iran early Sunday, according to state-run IRNA news agency.