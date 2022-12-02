 Skip to content
Politics

The Oil Price Cap Looks Set to Keep Russian Oil Flowing

  • Deal allows those buying under the cap to access insurance
  • Focus is now on Kremlin’s reaction to the G-7 maneuver

The Group of Seven is set to impose a price cap on Russian oil that’s well above where it now trades. If there was ever any doubt what the premise of the cap was, it’s now clear: the US and its allies want Russia’s crude to keep flowing.

European Union ambassadors backed limiting the price of Russian oil, a key source of income for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine, at $60 a barrel after fraught talks that dragged into the night more than once. Crucially, that’s above the $50 that Russia’s flagship Urals grade already trades at, according to data from Argus Media.

