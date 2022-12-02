This Technology Shocks Sharks to Save Them

Tuna sashimi may be tasty but every bite comes with a high body count: the millions of sharks killed each year when they’re inadvertently caught by industrial fishing vessels. Now a new technology has shown promising results in sharply reducing the slaughter of a top predator key to keeping ocean ecosystems healthy.
Called a SharkGuard, the cylindrical device is attached to a baited fishing hook and emits a three-dimensional electric field that can be sensed by sharks and rays. The electrical pulse overstimulates the animal’s electroreceptors that it uses to locate prey, and like fingernails on a chalkboard, repels the shark away from the hook.