EQT Gets Antitrust Request Over $5.2 Billion Appalachia Deal

  • US largest gas supplier has expanded holdings via acquisitions
  • Biden has taken tougher approach to concentration in markets
Threaded drilling pipes are stacked at a hydraulic fracturing site owned by EQT Corp.

Photographer: Ty Wright
Updated on

EQT Corp. said the US antitrust regulator asked for additional information and documentary materials in connection with a $5.2 billion acquisition announced in September, a move that raises questions on the largest US natural gas producer’s ability to keep its acquisition spree.

Pittsburgh-based EQT plans to buy THQ Appalachia I LLC, a gas producer backed by Quantum Energy Partners. The cash-and-stock transaction also includes XcL Midstream LLC, which owns about 95 miles (153 kilometers) of gas pipelines.

