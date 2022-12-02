EQT Gets Antitrust Request Over $5.2 Billion Appalachia Deal

EQT Corp. said the US antitrust regulator asked for additional information and documentary materials in connection with a $5.2 billion acquisition announced in September, a move that raises questions on the largest US natural gas producer’s ability to keep its acquisition spree.
Pittsburgh-based EQT plans to buy THQ Appalachia I LLC, a gas producer backed by Quantum Energy Partners. The cash-and-stock transaction also includes XcL Midstream LLC, which owns about 95 miles (153 kilometers) of gas pipelines.