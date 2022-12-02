Cineworld Lenders Eye Sale of East European Theaters Cinema City, Yes Planet

Cineworld Group Plc creditors have held talks about breaking up the bankrupt theater chain and selling its eastern European operations, according to people familiar with the matter.
The largest senior creditors of the London-based company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas in September to cut a near $9 billion pile of debt and leases, are weighing the sale of Cinema City, Yes Planet and Rav-Chen, an Israeli operation, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.