 Skip to content
Politics

Herschel Walker Leans Into His Georgia Football Icon Status Ahead of Runoff

  • His Georgia football hero history stirs ‘Dawg Nation’
  • Democrats worry past gridiron success will win voters
Herschel Walker rushes the ball for the University of Georgia in 1981.
Herschel Walker rushes the ball for the University of Georgia in 1981.Photographer: Ronald C. Modra/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
By

Herschel Walker’s prominence as a Georgia college football icon has always been a vital part of his political appeal, cushioning him at times as a series of allegations about his truthfulness and past behavior added up. Now he stands to gain from a fortuitous quirk of timing, when the Georgia Bulldogs play a championship game in Atlanta just days before his Senate runoff against Raphael Warnock.

For some Georgia voters, cheering on the top-ranked and undefeated Bulldogs can’t help but remind them of the star running back’s exploits - when he led those same Bulldogs to the national college football championship four decades ago. And that has some Democrats worried.

Copy Link