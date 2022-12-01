Herschel Walker Leans Into His Georgia Football Icon Status Ahead of Runoff

Herschel Walker’s prominence as a Georgia college football icon has always been a vital part of his political appeal, cushioning him at times as a series of allegations about his truthfulness and past behavior added up. Now he stands to gain from a fortuitous quirk of timing, when the Georgia Bulldogs play a championship game in Atlanta just days before his Senate runoff against Raphael Warnock.
For some Georgia voters, cheering on the top-ranked and undefeated Bulldogs can’t help but remind them of the star running back’s exploits - when he led those same Bulldogs to the national college football championship four decades ago. And that has some Democrats worried.