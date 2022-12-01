 Skip to content
Economics
Inflation & Prices

US Core PCE Prices Rise by Less Than Forecast; Spending Gains

  • Inflation gauge excluding food and energy rose 0.2% in October
  • Real spending accelerated by the most since start of year
A grocery store in New York.&nbsp;

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
By

Updated on

A key gauge of US consumer prices posted the second-smallest increase this year while spending accelerated, offering hope that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes are cooling inflation without sparking a recession.

The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed this week is a more accurate measure of where inflation is heading, rose a below-forecast 0.2% in October from a month earlier, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. 

