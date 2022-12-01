Macron Blasts New US Subsidies Law Before Dinner at White House

Emmanuel Macron took aim at a new US law that he says unfairly subsidizes North American electric-vehicle production, threatening to overshadow the French president’s trip to Washington.
The so-called Inflation Reduction Act and a separate law meant to incentivize semiconductor production “are very good for the US economy, but they weren’t properly coordinated with European economies,” Macron said on Good Morning America on Thursday ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden. “They create just the absence of a level playing field.”