EU’s Von Der Leyen Says Workable Brexit Solution Is Within Reach

Talks between the UK and European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol are marked by a new, more pragmatic spirit and a workable solution “is within reach,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
While the consequences of Brexit and the type of Brexit chosen by the UK cannot be entirely avoided, “by applying common sense and focusing on issues that really matter I believe we can make progress in resolving the practical issues surrounding the protocol,” von der Leyen told Ireland’s Parliament in an address on Thursday, adding “My contacts with Prime Minister Sunak are encouraging and I trust we can find the way.”