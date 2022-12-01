Europe’s Debt Sales Market Has Just Broken Another Record

Europe’s main funding market saw its biggest November for issuance on record, as companies seized on easing costs and lower risk ahead of the holiday slowdown.
From Adidas AG and Nestle SA to Vonovia SE, corporates and banks sold the equivalent of over €130 billion ($135 billion) in new bonds in November. That’s the highest on record for the month, according to euro and sterling bond data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 1999. November’s tally was about 30% higher than sales in September -- usually the second half’s busiest month.