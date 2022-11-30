French Baguette Is a Symbol of Cultural Heritage, UN Body Says

Baguettes have risen to a whole new level.
The French staple has been deemed eligible to join UNESCO’s “Intangible Cultural Heritage” list, an award given to practices or traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. It includes rituals, performing arts, traditional crafts, and specific food dishes.
UNESCO, which is part of the United Nations, said in a statement on Wednesday that baguettes held cultural importance given the “artisanal know-how” needed to make them, as well as the rituals around eating them — not to mention, their “crisp crust around a fluffy center.”