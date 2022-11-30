EU Sets Out Plan to Fight Greenwashing in Drive for Carbon Clean-Up

The European Union unveiled plans to ensure that projects to scrub carbon dioxide from the atmosphere -- seen as critical to keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius -- really do help tackle climate change.
The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, proposed on Wednesday rules to establish a certification system for carbon removals so that capturing emissions from the atmosphere lives up to its promise. Over the coming years, the EU will lay out how solutions from planting forests to directly sucking CO2 out of the air can qualify for the bloc’s gold stamp.