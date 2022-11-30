 Skip to content
Airbnb Taps Big Landlords to List Rentals in Bid to Find Hosts

Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Airbnb Inc. has enlisted Greystar and other landlords to list rental properties that are also eligible for short-term stays in a bid to attract tenants who wish to become hosts themselves. 

San Francisco-based Airbnb is rolling out the initiative in more than 25 markets, including Phoenix, Houston and Jacksonville, Florida, according to a statement Wednesday. Prospective renters can browse apartments on Airbnb’s website and use a calculator to see how much income they could generate through part-time hosting. 

