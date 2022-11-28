Fed Officials Say More Rate Hikes Coming; Williams Flags Path to Cuts

Fed policymakers stressed on Monday that they will raise borrowing costs further to curb inflation, though one mused about a path to eventual rate cuts while another said investors are underestimating chances the central bank could go higher than expected.
“I do see a point, probably in 2024, that we’ll start bringing down nominal interest rates because inflation is coming down and we would want to have real interest rates appropriately positioned,” said New York Fed President John Williams, who also serves as vice chair of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.