 Skip to content
Politics

UK Should Plan for Long Term Like Russia and China, Sunak Says

  • Premier to deliver first major foreign policy speech in London
  • Sunak has taken softer line on China than predecessor Truss
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Rishi Sunak will argue the UK should plan its foreign policy for the long-term to match the strategies of other world powers such as Russia and China, as the prime minister makes his first major foreign policy speech. 

“Our adversaries and competitors plan for the long term,” Sunak will say in London on Monday evening, according to his office. “In the face of these challenges, ‘short-termism’ or wishful thinking will not suffice. So we will make an evolutionary leap in our approach. This means being stronger in defending our values and the openness on which our prosperity depends.”  