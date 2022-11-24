Mercedes Unveils $1,200 Annual Subscription to Make Its Cars Go Faster

Janis Joplin famously appealed to a higher being to buy her a Mercedes-Benz. If she were alive today, she’d also need to pay up on an annual subscription for extra speed.
Mercedes-Benz AG is trying to sell buyers of its EQ electric sedans a $1,200 annual add-on that unlocks a feature the luxury vehicles are already capable of. The package will shave off just under one second on getting from zero to 60 miles per hour. It’ll deactivate if the customer doesn’t pay the fee again in another 12 months.