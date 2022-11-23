Divisive Islamists Loom Over Malaysia Politics After Big Win

Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim are locked in a race to become Malaysia’s next prime minister. Whichever man wins power will have to contend with an increasingly popular hardline force.
Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, or PAS as it’s known, won the most seats of any single party in Saturday’s election, more than twice as many as Muhyiddin’s own group, and is poised to hold considerable sway in government if he clinches the top job. Should it go to Anwar, PAS will wield its influence as a key part of the opposition. The party has a long-stated objective of transforming Malaysia into an Islamic state, prompting concerns its ultra-right agenda may damage the country’s democracy and economy.