 Skip to content
Markets

Korean Firms Urged to Repay Investors in Collapsed German Fund

  • Proposals for German property fund misled investors: panel
  • $317 million to be returned to investors by firms, if accepted
By

Korean consumers were misled by some of the nation’s biggest financial firms and should get back the money they lost when a German property fund collapsed, South Korea’s financial watchdog recommended Tuesday.

The six firms -- Shinhan Securities Co., NH Investment & Securities Co., Hana Bank, Woori Bank, Hyundai Motor Securities Co. and SK Securities Co. -- should repay the 430 billion won ($317 million) clients lost, a panel at Financial Supervisory Service said. While the panel’s decision is just a recommendation, brokerages have accepted proposals from the panel in the past, according to the watchdog. 