Imran Khan’s Rally to Follow Pakistan Army Chief Announcement

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif set to name a new army chief this week
  • Khan ended protest march before reaching Islamabad on Nov. 19
Imran Khan addresses the media at a hospital in Lahore, a day after an assassination attempt.

Photographer: Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan will make his first appearance at a public rally since he was shot and injured at a garrison town a day after his successor is set to name a new leader for the country’s powerful army.

The flamboyant former cricket star will announce the future course of action for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Rawalpindi on Saturday after ending the previous phase of the protest on Nov. 19. His party on Tuesday withdrew its earlier petition seeking permission to protest in capital Islamabad, Khan’s aide Ali Nawaz Awan said.