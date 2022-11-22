The European Union’s executive is designing an emergency natural gas price cap in an effort to avoid the kind of record highs seen in August without risking the security of supplies to the region.
The European Commission is due to discuss the final shape of its so-called market correction mechanism at a meeting on Tuesday in Strasbourg. In a regulation to be proposed to member states, it plans to say that price spikes involve tangible damages and risks for customers, suppliers and security of supply in gas and electricity markets, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg News.