US Solar Market Faces Import Restraint Challenges, Longi Says

The US solar market is facing disruptions due to the uncertainty around import rules created by new laws and legal challenges, according to the world’s biggest panel producer.

Longi Green Energy Technology Co. has faced significant challenges in its US operations over the past two years, company president Li Zhenguo said in an group interview Saturday. Longi is among companies that have had more than 1,000 solar shipments detained at US ports in recent months after a new law went into effect restricting goods made in China’s Xinjiang region, Reuters reported earlier this month.