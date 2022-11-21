Merck & Co. agreed to purchase Imago BioSciences Inc. to gain therapies for bone marrow conditions that lead to overproduction of blood cells, including one drug in mid-stage trials.
Merck will pay $36 a share in cash for South San Francisco-based Imago for a total value of about $1.35 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, the companies said Monday in a statement. Imago’s shares closed at $17.40 Friday and more than doubled to $35.58 in premarket trading Monday in New York.