How COP27 Ended With Success on Climate Justice and Failure on Emissions

Hours after the COP27 climate talks reached the deadline, there was still no deal and Frans Timmermans, the climate chief of the European Union, was threatening to leave Sharm El-Sheikh without one. “We don’t want a result at any price,” he told the press, flanked by ministers from Germany, Austria, Ireland and Spain. “The EU would rather have no decision than a bad decision.”

The annual United National climate summit has only ended once without an agreement, and in recent years, as the impacts of climate change have become more devastating, the meetings have taken on increased urgency. In the 24 hours after Timmermans and the EU raised the prospect of a no-deal outcome in Egypt, delegates from nearly 200 countries barely managed to avoid a stalemate.