Ex-President of Elon Musk’s Neuralink Has New Brain-Computer Startup

With $160 million, Science Corp. is second only to Musk’s startup in total funding.

The&nbsp;Science Eye&nbsp;prosthetic device.

Source: Science Corp.

At Elon Musk’s Neuralink Corp., Max Hodak helped lead development of a computing device designed to be inserted into a person’s brain. Now he has a competing startup with $160 million in funding that seeks to do something even more striking: manipulate the brain without any in-skull implants.

Hodak’s new company Science Corp. is working on a brain-computer interface that’s in some ways similar to Neuralink’s but using a physical science called photonics. The idea is to use light and the eye’s optic nerve as a pathway into the brain, rather than implant chips deep within it.