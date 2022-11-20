 Skip to content
FTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 Billion

  • Company released redacted list of 50 largest creditors
  • Top 50 claims range from $21 million to $226 million
Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt crypto empire owes its 50 biggest unsecured creditors a total of $3.1 billion, new court papers show, with a pair of customers owed more than $200 million each.