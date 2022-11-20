Egypt to Start Building $11 Billion Wind Farm From 2024

The construction of one of the world’s largest wind farms in Egypt is set to start in 2024 and could provide electricity to Europe and Saudi Arabia, according to one of the main companies backing the $11 billion project.
A consortium that includes Abu Dhabi-owned Masdar and Infinity Power Holdings will finish building the 10-gigawatt onshore plant by 2030, said Mohamed Mansour, chairman of Infinity Power. That capacity is roughly one-fifth of what the UK has today for all forms of renewable energy.