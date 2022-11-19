UK Skeptical on Macron Call for Talks, Says Ukraine Must Decide

The UK pushed back against a French call for Ukraine to restart peace negotiations with Russia, warning that President Vladimir Putin may simply be seeking a pause in hostilities after suffering a series of military setbacks.
“It’s always been clear that Russia would only meaningfully enter into negotiations when it felt pressurized to do so,” UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Saturday in an interview. “Russia is now on the back foot, but it is incredibly important that we continue to support the Ukrainians as they continue to defend themselves.”